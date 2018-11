Shows like Netflix’s “Big Mouth” & “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” SyFy Channel’s “Childhood’s End” and FOX’s “Lucifer” are pushing pedophilia, transhumanism and the occult to the extent that the Satanic Temple is suing for copyright infringement.

Is it any wonder that young children across the country are pushed to get hormone treatment to prevent “the inevitable” gender expression or that California is paying for the treatments?