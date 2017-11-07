Infowars reporter Millie Weaver discusses a new series being launched by Netflix and the USA Network on November 7th, Damnation, which promotes alt-left “Antifa” doctrine as well as communist style propaganda. It’s based in the 1930’s mixing pop-culture, civil rights, suffrage, speakeasies with an anti-capitalist and anti-industrialist class warfare message. It was ordered for production this past May giving Game of Thrones executive producers only three month to make it just in time for the November 4th protests.