Get Me Roger Stone is a Netflix documentary about the Trump insider and his influence on American politics, it will be released May 12, 2017.

The documentary includes clips from Stone’s appearance on The Alex Jones Show during election night and Infowars’ RNC coverage.

Below is the viral video of the Young Turks meltdown when Jones and Stone showed up to their set during the 2016 RNC, along with full videos of clips seen in the trailer.