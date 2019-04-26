Netflix series challenged on claim that climate change causes cliff-diving walruses

A new Netflix documentary series that features disturbing footage of walruses plunging off a cliff to their deaths — a phenomenon attributed by the filmmakers to climate change — has sparked a fact-check backlash by critics questioning whether the animals were actually fleeing polar bears or drones.

Leading the pushback is Canadian zoologist Susan Crockford, who said Netflix’s “Our Planet” is misleading the public about the massive gathering of walruses on the rocky beach, known as a haulout, and the footage showing walruses falling from a steep ledge.

She blasted claims by series narrator David Attenborough during the episode as “contrived nonsense” and “Attenborough’s tragedy porn.”

