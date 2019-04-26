Netflix series challenged on claim that climate change causes cliff-diving walruses

Image Credits: Mark Round / Flickr.

A new Netflix documentary series that features disturbing footage of walruses plunging off a cliff to their deaths — a phenomenon attributed by the filmmakers to climate change — has sparked a fact-check backlash by critics questioning whether the animals were actually fleeing polar bears or drones.

Leading the pushback is Canadian zoologist Susan Crockford, who said Netflix’s “Our Planet” is misleading the public about the massive gathering of walruses on the rocky beach, known as a haulout, and the footage showing walruses falling from a steep ledge.

She blasted claims by series narrator David Attenborough during the episode as “contrived nonsense” and “Attenborough’s tragedy porn.”

Read more


Alex Jones sits down with One America News Reporter Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) to discuss the publics obsession with Game Of Thrones, the brainwashing zombification of the masses and why cargo shorts are the latest conspiracy promoted by the left.


Related Articles

Hungary Cozies to China

Hungary Cozies to China

Globalism
Comments
India Joining International Gold Rush

India Joining International Gold Rush

Globalism
Comments

WhatsApp Blocks Spanish Party Channel Days Before Election

Globalism
Comments

London Climate Change Activists Target Banks, Stock Exchange

Globalism
Comments

Migrant Yelling “Allahu Akbar” Attacks Italian Police With Iron Rod

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Comments