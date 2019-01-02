Netflix yanked an episode of comedy show 'Patriot Act' in Saudi Arabia at the government's request

Netflix has pulled an episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia at the request of the country’s government.

The U.S. streaming service took down the episode, entitled “Saudi Arabia,” following a legal request from the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, as it allegedly violated anti-cybercrime law.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times, and later confirmed to CNBC.

A Netflix spokesperson told CNBC: “We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law.”

The firm stressed that Saudi Arabia made a “legal request” and that Netflix’s response was consistent with how other U.S.-based companies operate.

