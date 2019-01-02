Netflix yanked an episode of comedy show 'Patriot Act' in Saudi Arabia at the government's request

Image Credits: Shardayyy.

Netflix has pulled an episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia at the request of the country’s government.

The U.S. streaming service took down the episode, entitled “Saudi Arabia,” following a legal request from the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, as it allegedly violated anti-cybercrime law.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times, and later confirmed to CNBC.

A Netflix spokesperson told CNBC: “We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law.”

The firm stressed that Saudi Arabia made a “legal request” and that Netflix’s response was consistent with how other U.S.-based companies operate.

Read more


Related Articles

Missing taco sauce sparks gunfire at Taco Bell drive-thru

Missing taco sauce sparks gunfire at Taco Bell drive-thru

Hot News
Comments
Then They Came For Louis CK

Then They Came For Louis CK

Hot News
Comments

Is This Christmas Music? Austin Radio Station Airs Demonic Sounds For Hours

Hot News
comments

Counter-Terrorism Police Brought in to Protect Butchers from Militant Vegans

Hot News
comments

SWAT Negotiator Sings Christmas Carol to End Standoff With Armed Man

Hot News
comments

Comments