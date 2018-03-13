Nets Give Less Than One Minute to House Intel Committee 'No Collusion' Findings

After spending thousands of hours over two years speculating about alleged “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia, the major networks dedicated less than one minute to news the House Intelligence Committee determined there was no collusion and closed their inquiry on Monday.

From Newsbusters:

On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee closed its inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, much to the chagrin of the liberal media. The committee confirmed that the Russians were indeed trying to cause chaos in the election, claimed they weren’t out to help candidate Donald Trump specifically and that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But during their evening broadcasts, ABC and CBS downplayed the findings while NBC ignored them. CBS Evening News only gave 31 seconds to the House committee’s findings. “Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee said there was no collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election,” reported anchor Jeff Glor. “They also say that while Russia tried to interfere with the elections, they do not agree with U.S. intelligence that the Russians were trying to help Donald Trump.”

Glor followed that up by noting that committee’s Democrats would be releasing their own findings: Democrats on the House panel are expected to put out their own report with different findings. The Senate Intelligence Committee is also investigating Russian meddling, as is the special counsel, Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, on ABC’s World News Tonight, they only gave the development 27 seconds, which meant the three major network news outlets (ABC, CBS, and NBC) gave the story less than a minute of combined airtime (58 seconds).

Hundreds of thousands of man hours across multiple fields were wasted on this complete and total hoax, yet the House Intelligence Committee’s exoneration of Trump merited less than one minute of coverage.