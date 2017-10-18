Networks Censor Latest Bombshell on Russia/Uranium/Clinton Scandal

New revelations that the FBI uncovered a Russian bribery plot before the Obama administration approved a nuclear deal with Moscow, that involved millions of kickback money to the Clinton Foundation, have been utterly ignored the Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) network evening or morning shows, since the story broke early Tuesday.

In fact, the network evening shows have only spent only 3 minutes and 1 second on the Clinton Foundation scandal in more than two years.

The latest developments in the Russia/Uranium/Clinton scandal were first reported, on Tuesday, by The Hill’sJohn Solomon and Alison Spann. On Tuesday’s edition of FNC’s Hannity, Solomon and Circa News’s Sara Carter were invited on to lay out the latest details of this scandal, that the Big Three networks, so far, have refused to report on.

The following are the relevant excerpts from the October 17 edition of FNC’s Hannity:

HOST SEAN HANNITY: According to new reports tonight from The Hill’s John Solomon and Circa News’ Sara Carter, there are brand-new FBI documents that show the Russian nuclear industry officials kicked back millions and millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation all while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and helped approve the uranium one deal which gave Moscow, Russia, Vladimir Putin control of 20 percent of American uranium, the foundational materials for nuclear weapons. And tonight, they are also reporting the FBI now has evidence that Russia for years has been doing this and they are reporting the FBI has evidence that literally they used bribery to gain control over America’s uranium industry. All while the Obama administration did nothing. And the Clinton’s benefited to the tune of nearly $145 million. You want a real Russia collusion story? We’ve got it.

