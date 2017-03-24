Networks Censor Rape Story Involving Illegal Immigrant, but Gave 11 Minutes in Two Days to Fake UVA Rape

The “big three” networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — continued their shamefulblackout into Wednesday night of the horrifying rape of a teenage girl in a Maryland high school bathroom, allegedly by two men, including one who police say is in the U.S. illegally.

Instead, the pathetic liberal media that’s shown no interest in the Rockville High School case complied with Rolling Stone in giving more than 10 minutes of coverage in two days to the fake 2014 claim that a University of Virginia fraternity gang-raped a female student.

Before breaking down how blind the media were in furthering a narrative about college fraternities and sexual assault (which can be a noble cause), the pro-illegal immigrant media were surely displeased with the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” as it again offered a story on the events in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Fill-in host James Rosen noted that “the Maryland State House of Delegates has approved a bill to make Maryland a sanctuary state…just days after Maryland authorities charged two immigrants, one of them confirmed to be here illegally, in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Rockville High School bathroom.”

