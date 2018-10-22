Networks Cheer Migrant Caravan ‘Defying the President,’ ‘Undeterred’ in Their ‘Mission’

On Monday, all three broadcast network morning shows offered a heroic portrayal of the caravan of thousands of illegal immigrants heading to the U.S. border from Central America. Anchors and correspondents were particularly thrilled by the group “defying” President Trump’s demand that they turn back, being “undeterred” from “their mission to get to America.”

“Breaking overnight, on the move and on the rise. That massive caravan of migrants moving toward the U.S. grows even larger. The group, now numbering more than 7,000 and defying the President’s demands to turn back,” co-host Savannah Guthrie excitedly proclaimed at the top of NBC’s Today show. She emphasized: “The political battle reaching a boiling point with the midterm elections just 15 days away.”

In the report that followed from Mexico minutes later, correspondent Gabe Guiterrez declared: “This morning, the migrant caravan is growing as it marches toward the U.S., swelling to more than 7,000 people. ‘We’re going to keep moving forward,’ this man says. He’s been traveling for more than a week with his two-year-old daughter.”

