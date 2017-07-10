Nevada Dispensaries Running Out Of Marijuana; Governor Steps In

Nevada dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana are running out of pot less than a week after the legal market came to life, according to the state Department of Taxation.

On Friday, taxation officials announced that Gov. Brian Sandoval had endorsed the department’s “statement of emergency,” allowing state officials to consider adopting an emergency regulation that could alleviate the shortage.

The regulation would allow the department to consider a larger pool of applicants for distribution licenses, licenses that permit the transport of recreational marijuana from the cultivation and packaging facilities to the dispensaries.The Nevada Tax Commission will vote on the regulation on Thursday.

As of Friday, the taxation department has issued not one distribution license because of a last-minute court battle, incomplete applications and zoning issues, meaning dispensaries will not be getting a delivery for a while.

