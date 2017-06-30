Nevada marijuana sales start at midnight

At the stroke of midnight, Nevada will become the fifth state in the country to allow customers to purchase marijuana for recreational use.

About 40 dispensaries that currently sell medical marijuana have received permission to sell pot to adults over the age of 21 beginning Saturday, and a handful are so eager to start sales they will celebrate by opening their doors late tonight.

“It’s going to be quite the crowd,” said Matt Morgan, the CEO of Reef Dispensaries. The company’s 165,000-square foot flagship store, just a block off the Las Vegas Strip, will celebrate recreational sales with a fireworks show at midnight.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D), a longtime legalization advocate who helped shepherd marijuana regulations through the state legislature this year, will be the first customer in line at Reef Dispensaries.

