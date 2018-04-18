Never Again: David Hogg To Release Anti-Second Amendment Manifesto

Image Credits: Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images.

Parkland student and anti-gun activist David Hogg has cut a book deal to tell his story about gun violence.

The book, titled “Never Again: A New Generation Draws The Line,” will be written by Hogg and his sister Lauren and released on June 5.

“Today, Lauren Hogg and I are announcing our book ‘Never Again’ that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost,” Hogg tweeted Wednesday.

“Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community. #NeverAgain out June 5th.”

What Hogg means by that is the money will be donated to anti-Second Amendment Bloomberg group Everytown for Gun Safety, which was announced by publisher Random House.

“This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed,” the description reads.

As we reported, the so-called “Never Again” movement was astroturfed into existence by CNN and the handful of anti-gun Parkland students.

March for Our Lives was organized and funded by leftist groups including Everytown for Gun Safety, Hollywood producers, and members of Greenpeace, and Planned Parenthood.

“As a 501(c)(4) group, March for Our Lives Action Fund is subject to few public disclosure requirements regarding donors or expenditures, meaning the Parkland students and the board aren’t obligated to be fully transparent,” HuffPo reported.

Twitter: 


Related Articles

Meghan McCain Scolds Comey: 'Stop Pretending You Aren't Political'

Meghan McCain Scolds Comey: ‘Stop Pretending You Aren’t Political’

U.S. News
Comments
Paul Ryan Should Move to Impeach Federal Judge Kimba Wood

Paul Ryan Should Move to Impeach Federal Judge Kimba Wood

U.S. News
Comments

Bump stock maker to shut down website, stop taking orders

U.S. News
Comments

San Diego County Joins California’s ‘Sanctuary-State’ Revolt

U.S. News
Comments

‘I’m Happy The Witch Is Dead’ — Lefty Trolls Celebrate Barbara Bush’s Death, Mock Her As ‘White Supremacy’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments