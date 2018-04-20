Never Before Seen Human Trafficking Arrest in UK

Image Credits: Alan Cleaver, Flickr.

Two gang members have been jailed for human trafficking as well as drug offenses in the first case of its kind in the UK.

The London gangsters took a vulnerable teenage girl from London to South Wales and forced her to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Mahad Yusuf, 21, was sentenced to 9 years in jail and Fasal Mahamud received a 10-year stretch.

