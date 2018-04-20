Never Before Seen Human Trafficking Arrest in UK

Two gang members have been jailed for human trafficking as well as drug offenses in the first case of its kind in the UK.

The London gangsters took a vulnerable teenage girl from London to South Wales and forced her to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

In the first case of its kind in the UK, two London gang members, running a so-called ‘county line’ have been jailed for human trafficking offences, after they used a young woman to transport and sell drugs in South Wales https://t.co/7PP2p6vY52 pic.twitter.com/VOYIMMg7Jn — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 13, 2018

Mahad Yusuf, 21, was sentenced to 9 years in jail and Fasal Mahamud received a 10-year stretch.

