‘Never Should Have Trusted A Reporter’: Scaramucci Responds To The New Yorker Piece

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci responded to a Thursday New Yorker piece by saying he should have never trusted a reporter.

Scaramucci’s tweet implied that he would not make that mistake again after a New Yorker piece on Scaramucci featured numerous quotes from him about White House leaks after he unloaded on a reporter during a phone call.

“I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won’t happen again,” Scaramucci tweeted.

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza wrote a piece about a late night phone call he had with the communications director after Scaramucci called to rant about a tweet Lizza wrote. The tweet in question referred to a private dinner that President Donald Trump had with First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Bill Shine and Scaramucci.

