Never Trump "Conservatives" Want to Replace Pro-Trump Republicans With Illegal Immigrants

Never Trump establishment conservatives Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin have openly expressed their desire to see pro-Trump Republicans replaced with illegal immigrants.

Writing for the Washington Post, neo-con globalist Boot wrote, “If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness.”

Jennifer Rubin, who is also employed by the Washington Post as a “right of center” columnist, reacted to the column by tweeting it and enthusiastically proclaiming “yes!”

"If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness." yes!

https://t.co/ygouIRXjhP — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 18, 2018

“While Boot’s stated wish is, of course, monstrous, give him credit for being honest, for finally saying out loud what Democrats and the establishment media have been championing for decades — which is to replace everyday Middle Americans with untold millions of subservient illegal aliens who will steal our jobs, vote “correctly,” and provide elites with cheap lawn and child care,” writes John Nolte.

The rhetoric sounds similar to that espoused by Bill Kristol in 2017 when he said lazy, white, working class Americans should be replaced with immigrants.

“Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?” asked Kristol.

“You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever,” he added.

“Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth. In that respect, I don’t know how this moment is that different from the early 20th century.”

Bill Kristol: Lazy White Working Class Americans Should be Replaced by Immigrants – https://t.co/BdIq3yDrba pic.twitter.com/SPWZJfT7xA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 9 February 2017

Both Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin have been relentless critics of President Trump. Boot describes himself as a social liberal who supports abortion, mass immigration, and believes in man-made climate change.

In December 2017, Boot wrote a groveling article for Foreign Policy in which he apologized for not recognizing his “white privilege” and his “male privilege”.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.