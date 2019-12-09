Never Trumper Rick Wilson Suggests Putting Anti-Vaxxers in "Re-Education Camps"

Neo-Con Republican strategist and Never Trumper Rick Wilson has suggested that anti-vaxxers should be put in re-education camps and have their children taken away.

Yes, really.

Wilson was responding to an NBC News story about how people who question the safety of vaccines are now taking their fight “offline” due to mass censorship by the likes of Facebook and are “harassing doctors and private citizens.”

“Anti-vaxxers are a scourge and a strong argument for re-education camps, the immediate seizure of their property, and putting their children into protective custody,” responded Wilson.

Anti-vaxxers are a scourge and a strong argument for re-education camps, the immediate seizure of their property, and putting their children into protective custody. https://t.co/9vHPeEl9hf — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 6, 2019

The tweet received nearly 8,000 likes.

One could make the argument that anti-vaxxers are pushing harmful misinformation, but to suggest they should have their kids seized and put in gulags is clearly demented.

Respondents to the tweet were not impressed.

“Like China is doing to the Uyghur?” asked one.

“You should definitely visit the @AuschwitzMuseum because a place like that was only possible thanks to people who think like you,” remarked another.

While Wilson purports to be a conservative, he is in reality a deep state neo-con who has trashed President Trump for 3 years solid.

