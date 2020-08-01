Never Trump’s Evan McMullin Blames ‘Trump Cult’ for Herman Cain’s Death

Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative and 2016 presidential candidate, blamed the “science denial Trump cult” for the death of Herman Cain from coronavirus on Thursday.

Cain, 74, was a successful entrepreneur who rose to political prominence in the 2012 Republican presidential primary. He died in an Atlanta-area hospital after battling coronavirus.

As Newsmax reported in its obituary:

He was admitted on July 1, two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ten days before, Cain had attended a rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But it is not known for sure where Cain, chair of Black Voices for Trump, was infected. He had been on a whirlwind travel schedule in June, stopping in multiple cities.

However, McMullin declared that the “science denial Trump cult” was to blame for Cain’s death:

Herman Cain was hospitalized for coronavirus two weeks after he attended Trump’s Tulsa rally without a face mask. He’s the first senior casualty of the science denial Trump cult. The question is whether even that can wake others up about the dangers of Trump and the virus. https://t.co/olobtDXjGx — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) July 30, 2020

