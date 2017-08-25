NeverTrump Republican Kasich Considering 2020 "Unity" Ticket With Dem Gov

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Republican Governor John Kasich of Ohio, a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump, is reportedly considering a plan to challenge Trump in 2020 as part of a “unity” presidential ticket with Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

Under the plan, both Kasich and Hickenlooper would leave their respective parties and run as independents with Kasich at the top of the ticket, according to sources who spoke with Axios; the sources cautioned the idea of a “unity” ticket has only been casually talked about.

