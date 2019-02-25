#NeverTrump's 2020 Plan: Wound Trump So He Loses General Election

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

President Trump’s antagonists inside the Republican Party now have a fallback plan to scuttle his re-election: using the 2020 primary fight as a bludgeon to inflict irreparable political damage on him in the November general election.

The “Never Trump” movement’s preferred strategy is to recruit a formidable Republican who might block the president’s renomination, or at least mount an aggressive challenge that presses him all the way to the convention in Charlotte set for late summer next year. Efforts are underway to woo Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and other top Republicans uneasy with Trump.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Short of that, key renegade Republicans are preparing to settle for Plan B: mortally wound him.

Thanks to a booming economy polls show Trump is still favored to win 2020. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the path to keeping America great.


