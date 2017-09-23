New 6.2 Mag Quake Hits Mexico City, Citizens Pour Into Streets

Image Credits: Getty.

Earthquake warning sirens are currently sounding in Mexico City while the head of the city government has advised that emergency protocols have been activated following a 6.4 temblor in the city of Ixtepec in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Initial reports from the Mexican Seismological authority said the quake struck at 07:53 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometers with an epicenter approximately 12 km north of the City of Ixtepec. This is around 530km south of Mexico City.

Back to the streets: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake with epicenter near Ciudad Ixtepec on the Isthmus of Tehuantepe just before 8:00 am.

A post shared by Peter Davies (@peterwdavies) on

In an update, the service downgraded it to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, placing its epicenter seven kilometers west of the town of Union Hidalgo in Oaxaca at a depth of 75km.

So far there have been no reports of injuries, fatalities or damage, reports news outlet 24 Horas.

Saturday Morning 8am: #Mexico is waking up to another #earthquake Alarm including a tiny earthquake.

A post shared by Juän (@goinground.me) on

Rescue operations in Mexico City following the September 19 quake have been temporarily suspended while a risk assessment is carried out, according to the National Coordinator of the Civil Protection Authority, Luis Felipe Puente.

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Earlier Saturday, Oaxaca registered at least four earthquakes in the early hours, ranging between a magnitude of 4.1 and 5.8 on the Richter scale.

A total of three earthquakes off the coast of Paredon were recorded by the USGS, at depths ranging from 74.2km to 10km.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service recorded a total of four earthquakes in as many hours in the Gulf of Tehuantepec off the coast of states Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Mexico has suffered far more powerful earthquakes recently; a 7.1 magnitude one that hit on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people, as well as the 8.1 magnitude quake in the southern state of Chiapas earlier in September.

Mexico lies at the meeting point of three major tectonic plates, and it is therefore prone to multiple earthquakes within a short time, as have occurred in recent weeks.


Related Articles

China Imposes Limit On Oil Supply To North Korea

China Imposes Limit On Oil Supply To North Korea

World News
Comments
The Media Takes North Korea's Side

The Media Takes North Korea’s Side

World News
Comments

Isis claim they planted bombs in Charles de Gaulle Airport leading to evacuation of UK-bound jet

World News
Comments

Morning Joe More Upset by Trump’s Tweets Than North Korea’s Nukes

World News
Comments

Trump: ‘Rocket Man Should Have Been Handled a Long Time Ago’

World News
Comments

Comments