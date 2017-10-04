New ABC Comedy Offers 'Liberal Fantasy Retelling' Of Trump Election

ABC’s latest series The Mayor follows an all-too familiar plot for people on both political sides. A political novice runs for office to self-promote his image.

However, once he connects to the heart of what voters want in contrast to the phony candidates, he unexpectedly comes away with a victory. With a worthwhile plot that balances decent humor with heart, it just goes to show that even liberals can come to accept the Trump scenario. That is, if the scenario comes through a black man.

The October 3 pilot episode follows rapper Courtney Love (Brandon Michael Hall) and his friends pitch a mayoral campaign in his hometown of Fort Grey, California, to promote his developing album.

