New Antiobiotic-Resistant Bacteria Treatment Could Save Lives

Image Credits: flickr, pulmonary_pathology.

A NEW antibiotic-resistant bacteria treatment could save the lives of tens of thousands of patients.

Researchers have unlocked more information about how some bacteria manage to resist antibiotics.

They found 76 new types of resistance genes that make bacteria invulnerable to last-resort antibiotics.

Several of the genes give the bacteria its ability to protect against our most powerful antibiotics.

The findings meant scientists are one-step closer to finding a way of developing drugs to get rid of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

