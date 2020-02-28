New BBC Drama Depicts Blacks As Slavemasters, Whites as Slaves

A new BBC drama series set in London depicts a “dystopian” alternate society where blacks are slavemasters and whites are slaves.

The show, which features controversial ‘woke’ rapper Stormzy, is called Noughts & Crosses and is based on a series of novels by Malorie Blackman.

The plot showcases “an alternative history in which African people had gained a technological and organisational advantage over the European people, rather than the other way around.”

In the narrative, slavery has been legally abolished but segregation remains in place, with crosses (dark-skinned people) being forbidden from having romantic relationships with noughts (lighter-skinned people).

White characters are subservient to and serve black characters, white characters have their names mispronounced and band aids are all brown colored.

“At this point why don’t Netflix and the BBC and all the other leftist media outlets simply make a film or series called ” we hate white people”. It would be so much more honest,” one person commented on YouTube.

The trailer for the show depicts white people as angry mobs of violent young men.

“The things he [Callum] goes through particularly in school happened to me, like asking my teachers where the black scientists were on the curriculum and being told there weren’t any,” said Blackman. “Or my first time in first class on a train and being accused of stealing the ticket.”

While hiding behind “diversity,” the show will merely further enflame resentment and division between whites and non-whites.

“This comes at a time when white actors have been increasingly denied roles, historical roles being handed to minorities thus sacrificing authenticity, and with the BBC having been known to discriminate against white job applicants in the past,” reports National File.

The series is also yet another opportunity for the BBC to fulfil diversity quotas by employing a mostly black cast.

This despite the fact that a new survey of the British television industry by Creative Diversity Network found that BAME [Black and Minority Ethnic] on-screen representation stands at 23 per cent, significantly above the 14 per cent BAME population of the United Kingdom.

