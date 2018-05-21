New Bill Punishes Sanctuary City Officials Who Warn Illegals of ICE Raids

A federal bill introduced Monday would make it a jailable offense for politicians to warn illegal immigrants of upcoming ICE raids.

Announced by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), the “Mayor Libby Schaaf Act” punishes politicians with up to five years in jail if they seek to undermine ICE immigration sweeps.

Back in March, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sent a message to residents warning them of an impending ICE raid in the Bay Area.

Schaaf essentially acted as a “gang lookout” for illegals, according to acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, “yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood.”

King said he wants Sanctuary City politicians to know ”If you obstruct ICE, you are going to end up in the cooler.”

He added that Schaaf had doubled down on her actions and claimed she was willing to go to jail over the issue.

“The time has come to ensure the federal government has the tools it needs to call her virtue signaling bluff,” Rep. King wrote in a press release.

After warning illegals, Mayor Schaaf was subsequently called out as a “disgrace” by President Donald Trump, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions slammed her for endangering American lives.

Pres. Trump says Oakland Mayor is being scrutinized following her decision to warn residents ahead of ICE raid: "What she did is incredible, and very dangerous from the standpoint of ICE, and border patrol." https://t.co/fmuC77lcM4 pic.twitter.com/LRddfTme0C — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2018

“How dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda?” Sessions asked Schaaf.