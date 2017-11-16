New BLACK DEATH Plague Strain can Kill ‘in just 3 HOURS’ as Lethal Disease goes ‘airborne’

The disease has already killed more than 171 people in Madagascar alone, with thousands more confirmed cases across the east African country.

Malawi became the 10th neighbouring nation to be placed on high alert following the deadly outbreak of the disease which wiped out a third of the medieval population.

The epidemic accounted for more than 50 million deaths across Europe during the 15th century.

Madagascar’s health authorities have installed medical checkpoints across the parts of the capital city of Antananarivo in an attempt to curb the spread of the plague.

