New BLACK DEATH Plague Strain can Kill ‘in just 3 HOURS’ as Lethal Disease goes ‘airborne’

Image Credits: Tom Hodgkinson/Flickr.

The disease has already killed more than 171 people in Madagascar alone, with thousands more confirmed cases across the east African country.

Malawi became the 10th neighbouring nation to be placed on high alert following the deadly outbreak of the disease which wiped out a third of the medieval population.

The epidemic accounted for more than 50 million deaths across Europe during the 15th century.

Madagascar’s health authorities have installed medical checkpoints across the parts of the capital city of Antananarivo in an attempt to curb the spread of the plague.

Read more


Related Articles

Vaccines: Mutations & Mandates

Vaccines: Mutations & Mandates

Health
Comments
Abortion Clinic Performed 85 FREE Abortions In the Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

Abortion Clinic Performed 85 FREE Abortions In the Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

Health
Comments

Study: Students Learn Better From Books Than Screens

Health
Comments

Veterans Are Dying From Painkiller Overdoses At Twice The Rate Of The US Population

Health
Comments

Feds move to crack down on opioid trafficking

Health
Comments

Comments