New book determines Kellyanne Conway is the 'number one leaker' in the White House

A new book determines White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is the “number one leaker” close to the president and often says unfair things about other staffers.

Ronald Kessler, author of “The Trump White House: Changing The Rules Of The Game,” said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Conway is frequently gossiping with journalists.

“While I was interviewing Kellyanne Conway at the White House, she forgot that she was on record, and she started lashing into Reince Priebus,” Kessler said.

“She said the most mean, cutting and obviously untrue things about Reince. And I didn’t include them in the book because they were so unfair. She also lit into Jared and Ivanka, saying that they leak against Steve Bannon.”

Kessler added other White House colleagues have seen Conway’s texts where she leaks to journalists.

“White House aides have seen texts that she has sent to other journalists, dissing her colleagues, leaking material. So if you wonder, you know, why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is, Kellyanne is the number one leaker,” he said.

