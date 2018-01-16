New California Tent City Video Sparks Outrage

UPDATE: After amassing almost five million views in 24 hours, the original post has disappeared without explanation, but a copy has been embedded below.



Video footage of a homeless encampment in Orange County, California, has gone ultra-viral after a Facebook page operated by former law enforcement posted stunning scenes of the sanctuary state’s rapid descent into a dystopian “shit hole.”

Retired Orange County Deputy Sheriffs released the video on Facebook, where it racked up nearly five million views and 104,000 shares in little more than a day.

In the caption, the page’s administrators placed blame for the shocking breakdown of law and order on Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Sandra Hutchens and Undersheriff Don Barnes, with a tongue-in-cheek reference to controversial – yet unsubstantiated – “sh*thole” comments attributed to President Donald Trump.

“Orange County is now a shit hole country thanks to Sheriff Sandra Hutchins and her co-conspirator Don Barnes,” they wrote. “Please watch 10 minutes of filth.”

Copy of original video posted by Populist Wire

The video was taken by cyclists on the popular Santa Ana River Trail – a bike path that runs from Angel Stadium in Anaheim to the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach. In the span of just a few short years, sections of the trail have transformed from idyllic, family-friendly recreational terrain, to a dangerous causeway commandeered by vagrants, drug addicts and illegal aliens.

The slum stretches for a considerable distance, abutting upper-scale apartment complexes, multiple professional sporting venues, private businesses, and even a children’s playground. Squatters’ garbage and personal effects are strewn along and across the pathway, and derelicts in various states of undress and consciousness can be seen walking or lying about.

At least one altercation between a man and woman is captured in the clip.

In addition to the video, the Deputy Sheriffs page added photos from the trail, including a sign forbidding “camping” and “storing of public property.”

“Why is Sheriff Sandra Hutchins and Don Barnes not enforcing these misdemeanor codes?” they ask in the caption.

Infowars has reported frequently on the epidemic of homelessness and tent cities in California – including this same location last year in an article that was featured at the Drudge Report and subsequently covered by CBS Los Angeles. There is no question that local officials are well aware of this particular encampment and its expansion – or that they allow it to continue unchecked.

A writer at the Orange County Register was inundated with feedback after publishing a piece this summer about the condition of the bike trail – and the response was dominated by outraged residents who want the bike path cleared out and returned to its original state.

“If hundreds of emails and online comments after my recent column about the Santa Ana River Trail conditions carry any weight, local elected officials should reconsider the policy of handing over this National Recreation Trail to the homeless,” wrote David Whiting. “Out of more than 400 emails and online comments, only 1 email, a letter to the editor and a few digital voices said leave the homeless alone.”

See some of our previous reports on the open air homeless camp that California is becoming here, here, and here.

On January 1, 2018, California official declared itself a ‘sanctuary state.’

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter