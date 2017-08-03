New Calls for Criminal Investigation of Obama Aides in ‘Unmasking’ Scandal

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

New calls are coming in for the Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into the “unmasking” scandal swirling around a cluster of former Obama administration officials, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

The calls came as House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes identified a fourth Obama national security official as a “person of interest” who improperly “unmasked” Trump officials and leaked the information to the news media.

In a letter Tuesday to the National Security Agency (NSA), the California Republican requested the agency report on improper “unmasking” requests made by Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security advisor for strategic communications, according to Circa. As such, he was the number two ranking official on the National Security Council (NSC).

Rhodes’ name is now added to three other top Obama national security officials who are accused of improperly requesting the identities of Trump officials whose phone calls were intercepted by the NSA. Those names were later leaked to the media.

