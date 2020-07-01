New CHAZ? NYPD Surrenders City Hall to "Defund Police" Mob

Unsettling footage out of Manhattan Wednesday morning shows NYPD officers being cheered on as they turn over control of the City Hall building to protesters.

The video shows NYPD cops marching away from the area as hundreds of protesters cheered, with some chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.”

NYPD leave their positions at City Hall in NYC, leaving it to Antifa and Black Lives Matter at the new CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/LN1lS7xwr9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2020

The Black Lives Matter and Defund Police leftist protesters were waiting overnight for, and are no doubt now emboldened by, the city council’s late night passage of a $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget.

On Wednesday morning, police confronted protesters and attempted to gain back control of the area at 1 Centre Street in Downtown Manhattan being dubbed “New CHAZ,” removing barricades but lacking the manpower to effectively quell the occupation.

More and more have arrived at Occupy City Hall and are taking back the barriers that protesters made for the encampment pic.twitter.com/JZRqWeYd01 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 1, 2020

Police officers have arrived en mass pic.twitter.com/VitcnrWmZV — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 1, 2020

The moment NYPD arrived to clear the streets outside New York City Hall Park Autonomous Zone pic.twitter.com/wQVlzDLFG7 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 1, 2020

Protesters are singing: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye…” pic.twitter.com/5VtRuIBSZF — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 1, 2020

Protesters are chanting, singing and dancing in the street and inside the occupy zone. Pretty much all officers have left the immediate area now, aside from a few directing traffic: pic.twitter.com/UmQxwFOkAj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 1, 2020

In other CHAZ news, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday ordered occupants of CHAZ/CHOP to leave the protest zone within 48 hours as police attempt to retake the area recently overrun by shootings and violence.

Officers enforcing today's order are wearing a higher-level of protective gear. Police are utilizing this equipment because individuals associated w/the CHOP are known to be armed and dangerous/may be associated with shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults &other violent crimes — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

“Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest,” police said.



From November 12th 2012 Alex Jones covers the mass murdering exploits Americas Nazi son George HW Bush. Will BLM topple this statue?

The Infowars Life Lung Cleanse Plus is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!