New Comic Book Stars AOC as Socialist Superhero

A new comic book features freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a socialist heroine defeating the Republican establishment, in addition to injecting fresh blood into the Democrat party.

The popular New York Democrat who was recently ridiculed over her new Green Deal proposals leads the “Freshman Force” in a comic book from Devil’s Due Publishing, a group which brags about a previous political comic titled, Barack the Barbarian: No F#¢*s Left!

The comic’s cover shows Ocasio-Cortez standing atop a knocked-out Republican elephant, as a nervous donkey “gulps” behind her.

“Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington,” Devil’s Due describes the new AOC comic.

The publisher says in addition to proceeds from sales going to a military charity, they will also donate a portion to RAICES.org, “a Texas nonprofit that helps families with legal advice and translation services,” according to USA Today.

The title of the comic, New Party, Who Dis?, pays homage to the 29-year-old’s rebuke of Joe Lieberman last month, where she used the phrase to mock the longtime Democrat who said her brand of Democratic socialism was not the future of the party.

Devil’s Due notes Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse and is not affiliated with the comic.


