New Court Documents Reveal ‘Exonerating Evidence’ for Michael Flynn

Newly filed sealed court documents include significant exculpatory information about General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, according to reports.

The Justice Department filed the documents on Friday, which include “exculpatory evidence” for Flynn, an FBI agent told The Federalist.

From The Federalist:

According to the FBI official who spoke to The Federalist, FBI general counsel Dana Boente led the charge internally against DOJ’s disclosure of the new materials.

Boente, who briefly served as acting Attorney General after Trump became president, personally signed off on one of the federal spy warrants against former Trump campaign affiliate Carter Page.

The new documents, which were filed under a protective order by DOJ on Friday, will reflect poorly on the FBI, the official told The Federalist. It is not clear when, or even if, those documents will be unsealed and made available to the public for review.

Because the documents are under seal, they cannot be independently verified at this time.

This report comes after Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell tweeted in March that the FBI was “still hiding evidence of Flynn’s innocence,” and claimed the bureau still has not turned over the 302 document that led to Flynn’s arrest.

President Trump has openly stated he’s considering a “full pardon” for Flynn.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” he tweeted last month.

