New 'Cuck' Movie Vilifies Conservatives as Radicalized, Loser Incels

A new movie called ‘Cuck’ centers around a radicalized right-winger who is forced to take a job as a literal cuckold in porn films in what appears to be an attempt to vilify conservatives as resentful, loser incels.

The trailer for the movie features an out of shape millennial – Ronny – who blames his financial woes on minority immigrant groups and a “false sense of diversity” that plagues America.

“Everywhere I go there’s illegals and they’re running the show,” he laments, adding, “You can’t be proud to be white and male anymore, it’s not politically correct.”

The plot then shows Ronny hiring a prostitute before he agrees to play the role of cuckold in porn movies.

The narrative then shifts to Ronny’s apparent radicalization via YouTube videos which ends up with him buying guns and attending far-right rallies.

“Are you ready to take the red pill or are you just another cuck?” asks one of the faux YouTubers.

The promo for the film describes it as a “gripping fly-on-the wall character study and psychosexual thriller tracking an isolated and lonely young man as he is indoctrinated into the online echo chambers of Alt-Right ideology and hate. Touching on several topical nerves, CUCK gives a raw, unforgiving glimpse into a dark world that hides in plain sight.”

The President and CEO of Red Arrows Studios, the company behind the film, is James Baker, who previously worked for Current TV, Al Gore’s TV network. He also worked for MTV the BSkyB network, which is a subsidiary of Comcast.

In anticipation of a bombardment of negative feedback, comments and likes on the YouTube trailer were disabled.

The film appears to play off of mainstream media hysteria about white supremacists and pushes the notion that online ‘hate speech’ needs to be censored to prevent violent radicalization.

