New DEA Office to Open in Epicenter of Opioid Crisis

The Drug Enforcement Agency will open its 22nd division office next year in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing agency resources and focus to three states hardest hit by the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Acting DEA Administrator Robert Patterson announced the new division office during a Wednesday morning press conference. Joined by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Patterson made clear that the goal of the Louisville office was to fight drug overdose and crime.

“DEA continually looks for ways to improve operations and interagency cooperation and more efficiently leverage resources,” Patterson said. “By creating a new division in the region, this restructuring places DEA in lockstep with our partners in the area to do just that. This change will produce more effective investigations on heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid trafficking, all of which have a significant impact on the region.”

