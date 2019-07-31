New Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Was FBI Informant Under Bob Mueller

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Staff / Getty.

Newly-surfaced documents show that Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset, and likely an FBI informant who answered to former Director Robert Mueller. Veteran Joe Biggs joins The War Room to discuss his latest ban from Instagram and break down how today’s Democrat debate will probably go down.

Watch tonight’s LIVE Clown World 2 Debate coverage at CLOWNWORLD.US


