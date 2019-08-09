New Epstein Documents Reveal Trump "Didn't Partake in Any Sex" With Epstein's Girls

New documents released by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reveal that Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said Donald Trump “didn’t partake in any sex” with Epstein’s girls.

“The document release stems from a 2015 defamation lawsuit in New York brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Epstein’s ‘Madam’ – Ghislaine Maxwell,” reports Zero Hedge. “Giuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile’s many residences.”

Responding to a 2011 article that claimed Trump was a “good friend of Jeffrey’s,” Giuffre clarified, “It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us,” while she also insisted that Trump didn’t even flirt with the girls.

“Donald Trump never flirted with me,” said Guiffre.

As we previously highlighted, despite the media hyping a strong connection between Trump and Epstein, the indictment against the accused sex trafficker contained absolutely no information about Trump.

The lawyer for one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein also said President Trump was the “only” high powered person to help him with his investigation, contradicting claims by some that Trump is implicated in Epstein’s crimes.

Despite this, some anti-Trump media outlets continue to assert a strong connection between the two because Trump once said Epstein prefers his women “on the younger side.”

Once Epstein’s behavior became known, Trump distanced himself from the disgraced billionaire, something that can’t be said for a certain Bill Clinton.

