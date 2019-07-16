New EU Commission President Wins "Election" in Which She Was the Only Candidate By Just 9 Votes

The new President of the EU Commission won an “election” in which she was the only candidate by just 9 votes.

Yes, really.

“European Parliament votes by 383 to 327 to confirm Ursula von der Leyen (EPP) for a five year term as European Commission President,” tweeted Europe Elects.

EU28: European Parliament votes by 383 to 327 to confirm Ursula von der Leyen (EPP) for a five year term as European Commission President. Von der Leyen was nominated by the European Council (heads of states and governments) on the second of July. — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) July 16, 2019

Why it was called an “election” at all is baffling because von der Leyen had zero competition, but she still only just managed to squeeze through.

“Jeez – standing ovation for #UrsulaVonDerLeyen who won in an election against herself by – wait for it – 9 votes. Craven,” tweeted Claire Fox.

Jeez – standing ovation for #UrsulaVonDerLeyen who won in an election against herself by – wait for it – 9 votes. Craven pic.twitter.com/t1L0cOfoqV — Claire Fox (@Fox_Claire) July 16, 2019

“New EU Commission President wins a one horse race by 9 votes. Farcical,” commented Brexit Party MEP Michael Heaver.

New EU Commission President wins a one horse race by 9 votes. Farcical. — Michael Heaver MEP (@Michael_Heaver) July 16, 2019

“This is the EU’s idea of democracy,” remarked Raheem Kassam. “One candidate. No mandate. She now wields executive control of one of the world’s largest power blocs. This is Soviet level stuff.”

This is the EU’s idea of democracy. One candidate. No mandate. She now wields executive control of one of the world’s largest power blocs. This is Soviet level stuff. https://t.co/9bTdFF9jkS — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 16, 2019

Indeed, the only choice on the ballot paper was which language to read it in.

Totally absurd and a reminder of why the UK voted for Brexit.

