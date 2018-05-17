New Facebook And Twitter Policies Meant To Censor Infowars

Facebook and Twitter are rolling out their suppression tools before the midterm elections.


Related Articles

Feds Investigate Tesla Crash

Feds Investigate Tesla Crash

Science & Tech
Comments
Fastest-Growing Black Hole Discovered

Fastest-Growing Black Hole Discovered

Science & Tech
Comments

Memory Transplant & Autopilot FAILS In Airline & Tesla

Science & Tech
Comments

Expert: Geoengineering ‘Being Used As Weapon, An All-Out Assault Against Life’

Science & Tech
Comments

International Space Station Could Wield Lasers To Prevent Space Debris Collisions

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments