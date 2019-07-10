New Facebook Policy Allows Violence Against Conservatives

UPDATE: Facebook has removed its new policy update that allowed violent death threats against conservatives following massive backlash.

Facebook has issued a new policy update saying it’s acceptable to post death threats and incite violence against “Dangerous Individuals,” an Orwellian term referring to conservatives.

A Community Standards update published by Facebook states:

“Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)…”

So far, the “Dangerous Individuals” designated by Facebook are Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, Gavin McGinnes, Louis Farrakhan, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Meanwhile, actual terrorist groups like Antifa and Hamas still enjoy unfettered freedom on Facebook.

It’s clear the Big Tech companies believe they can get away with anything if they’re openly green-lighting violence against certain individuals to its 2 billion users.

Watson has already received innumerable death threats on Facebook for his political views.

If Facebook’s draconian new policy is allowed to continue, all bets are off when it comes to civil war.