New FBI Crime Stats Show 'White Privilege' Might Not Be America's Biggest Problem

While some blamed the mass shooting in Las Vegas on “white privilege,” new FBI crime statistics suggest that white people may not be the main source of the problem when it comes to violent crime.

And that’s putting it lightly.

Newly released figures covering 2016 that break down arrests in terms of race illustrate how black people are still vastly overrepresented in virtually every crime category.

Despite making up just 13% of the population, total arrests of black people reached 2,263,112 in 2016 compared to 5,858,330 arrests of white people, who make up around 73% of the population.

Black people are more likely than whites to be arrested for “Murder and non-negligent manslaughter” despite being a minority, with 52.6% of arrests in this category being of African-Americans.

“Of adults arrested for murder, 52.0 percent were Black or African American, 45.4 percent were White, and 2.6 percent were of other races,” reports the FBI.

Black people are also overrepresented in virtually every other category, including robbery, rape, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and prostitution and weapons violation.

While criminality in the black community remains a huge problem and is obviously holding back many African-Americans who want to make a better life for themselves, the left has attacked President Trump for his plan to clean up the inner cities.

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre, some on the left attempted to argue that “white privilege” explains why mass shooters who are white are called “lone wolves” rather than terrorists.

Terrorism is dependent on whether an attack has a political or religious motive, not the skin color of the culprit, but that distinction doesn’t really matter when you’re trying to exploit a tragedy to push your racist dogma.

The other fable being circulated yet again is the claim that white people are overrepresented when it comes to mass shootings when in fact the opposite is true.

As even the liberal Slate acknowledged, white people are underrepresented when it comes to mass shootings. They make up about 73% of the population of America yet commit around 56% of mass shootings.

Isn’t it interesting how leftists are really keen on talking about how crime stats relate to race, but only in terms of white people? As soon as the real numbers are produced, they suddenly want to shy away from discussing the issue.

