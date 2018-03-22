New Surveillance Video Shows Alleged Vegas Gunman

Newly released surveillance footage from the Mandalay Bay hotel shows accused Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

The video, published by the New York Times, shows Paddock over a seven-day period as he comes and goes from the hotel.

Paddock is seen over the course of his stay bringing at least 21 bags into his hotel room.

Described as a regular by Mandalay Bay, the accused killer reportedly never drew suspicion as he gambled and chatted with hotel staff.

The suspected gunman is also said to have traveled to his home, a gun store, a gun range and a condominium complex over the course of the seven days.

That complex, known as The Ogden, was allegedly visited by Paddock during the time of a music festival known as “Life is Beautiful.” Paddock also reportedly searched online for the festival’s lineup.

The shooting, which targeted the Route 91 Festival on the Las Vegas strip, took the lives of 58 people and left more than 700 injured.

A motive for the attack is still unknown.

More than 6 months after the attack, countless questions remain unanswered.