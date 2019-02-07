New Gun Bill Would Require Buyers To Reveal Social Media History

Image Credits: Matthew & Jenny Truch | Flickr.

Before Nicholas Cruz killed 17 people at Florida’s Parkland High School last year he posted images of guns, bullets and a dead frog on Instagram. And before former Marine Ian David Long gunned down 12 last year at a California bar he posted on Facebook, “I hope people call me insane.”

“This is something my community is demanding action on,” said Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove).

That’s why Didech is proposing gun buyers reveal their public social media accounts to Illinois police before they’re approved for a firearm license.

Read more


Related Articles

Joe Rogan Denies Evidence Of Jimmy Savile’s Child Kidnapping Rings

Joe Rogan Denies Evidence Of Jimmy Savile’s Child Kidnapping Rings

Hot News
Comments
Late Night Hosts Wore Blackface, Now Avoid Subject

Late Night Hosts Wore Blackface, Now Avoid Subject

Hot News
Comments

Will It Ever Be Cool Again For Young Women Not to be Harlots?

Hot News
Comments

Karl Marx’s London Grave Attacked With Hammer

Hot News
Comments

WV Woman Indicted on Allegations She Threatened President Trump

Hot News
Comments

Comments