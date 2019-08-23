New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls flocking to the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire could encounter voters who say they are feeling the effects of climate change in their pocketbooks — as they seek to woo Democrats who count the environment as a top issue.

Tourism is the Granite State’s second-largest industry and accounts for a large portion of the state’s economy.

The ski industry alone contributes on average about half a billion dollars a year to the state, but it’s been forced to make some changes over the years to combat a rise in winter temperatures — an average increase of nearly six degrees since 1970.

