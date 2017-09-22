The Qur’an teaches that Infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use.

The Qur’an says: “O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (33:59) The implication there is that if women do not cover themselves adequately with their outer garments, they may be abused, and that such abuse would be justified.

But anyone in Nashua, New Hampshire, who might have cautioned concern about Muslim “refugees” based on those teachings would have been dismissed as a greasy Islamophobe.

