New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates "Triumph of the Beta Male"

The front cover of the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter celebrates the “triumph of the beta male”.

The photograph features male cast members from the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, the fifth season of which will be broadcast later this month. The show centers around five nerds who form a startup company.

Although the headline applauds “the triumph of the beta male,” the rest of the article doesn’t really address the issue and is mostly a review of the series so far.

What is this fresh cancer? pic.twitter.com/rmw0z6rhUy — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 7, 2018

Respondents to the article questioned the accuracy of the headline.

“Women prefer real men. Billionaire beta men can (temporarily) get hot women with all that cash but the women will end up cheating them. It’s called biology,” commented one.

“This is an unintentionally funny info-mercial spot for that allegedly new kind of man who is not so much the reformed alpha-male being as he is simply the techno-cogwork conformist, i.e. he who advertisingly corresponds to the totalizing imperatives of our increasingly self-commodification-based society,” added another.

“Ahh yes a show about a group of socially awkward nerds constantly fumbling their opportunities despite having the best tech in the industry. So triumphant,” remarked another.

As we highlight in the video below, from the #MeToo movement, to commercials, to culture in general, young men appear to be being indoctrinated with the idea that being weak and effeminate will help them get ahead in life and relationships.

Combined with constant lecturing that they need to keep their “toxic masculinity” in check, this has led to a dramatic loss of confidence amongst young men and the rise of sub-cultures where some are giving up on women entirely.

A recent survey found that almost 25% of US millennial men think that merely asking a woman to go for a drink is a form of sexual harassment.

However, whenever women are asked if they prefer stereotypically “beta men” or alpha men, they almost always choose alpha men. Women are also more likely to be attracted to masculine men during the fertile part of their ovulation cycle.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.