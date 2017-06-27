New Island Formed off North Carolina Coast

To the delight of beachgoers and photographers, a new island has formed off the coast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The island, which is off the coast of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, is a mile long and three football fields wide, The Virginian Pilot reported.

Instagram user chadonka posted an aerial image of the new island, which shows just how big it is.

Cape Hatteras point and the new sandbar island #capepoint A post shared by 🅲🅷🅰🅳 (@chadonka) on May 31, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

And while the island is drawing tourists from near and far, Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, told The Virginian Pilot that people should not try to walk or swim across the water that separates the island from the coast.

