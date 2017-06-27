New Island Formed off North Carolina Coast

Image Credits: flickr, thebetancourts.

To the delight of beachgoers and photographers, a new island has formed off the coast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The island, which is off the coast of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, is a mile long and three football fields wide, The Virginian Pilot reported.

Instagram user chadonka posted an aerial image of the new island, which shows just how big it is.

Cape Hatteras point and the new sandbar island #capepoint

A post shared by 🅲🅷🅰🅳 (@chadonka) on

And while the island is drawing tourists from near and far, Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, told The Virginian Pilot that people should not try to walk or swim across the water that separates the island from the coast.

Read more


Related Articles

Another Massive Ransomware Outbreak Is Going Global Fast

Another Massive Ransomware Outbreak Is Going Global Fast

Science & Tech
Comments
Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion EU Fine Over Search Results

Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion EU Fine Over Search Results

Science & Tech
Comments

NOAA: Record 140 Straight Months Without Major Hurricane Strike

Science & Tech
Comments

Mysterious ‘unseen planetary mass’ lurking at edge of solar system

Science & Tech
Comments

People Turning to Smart Drugs to Gain Edge Over Competition

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments