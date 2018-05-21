New ‘Italy First’ coalition wants to deport 500,000 migrants

On the 18th of May, the Five Star-Movement and the League struck a deal to form a populist government. One of their government’s pledges is to deport half-a-million migrants.

A few days before the deal, EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos stated that he wished Italy would “not change its migratory policy”.

The government deal not only changes the migratory policy of Italy, it revolutionises it. The programme calls for the deportation of the 500,000 migrants present in Italy.

“Today, there are around 500,000 illegal migrants in Italy (…) expulsion orders are not enough: those who don’t have the right to stay must return to their home countries”, the document said.

Italy, being the first port of call due to its close proximity to North Africa, is inundated with refugees, who don’t integrate well with Italians, to put it mildly.

In fact, one of the reasons of the League’s success in the latest election was the horrific murder of Pamela Mastropietro, a teenage Italian girl, who was chopped up and put in two suitcases by a Nigerian asylum seeker, just few days before the election.