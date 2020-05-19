New Jersey Gov. Murphy: We ‘Cannot Firmly Enter the New Normal’ Without a Vaccine

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Monday stated the people of his state cannot “firmly enter the new normal” until a coronavirus vaccine is developed and available — something some experts warn may never come to fruition.

“Until a proven vaccine is widely available, we cannot firmly enter the ‘new normal,’ when life will once again return to all our workplaces, downtowns, and main streets,” Murphy said in a social media post:

