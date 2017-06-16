New Jersey School to Reissue Yearbooks with Students Wearing Pro-trump Shirts

A New Jersey school district announced it will reissue yearbooks after photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing.

One photo was intentionally altered although it did not violate the school’s dress code, Cheryl Dyer, Wall Township School Superintendent, wrote in a letter to the school’s parents. The other picture was resized to match others, and it does not appear that was intentionally done to remove Trump’s name.

The school district regards free speech and “does not condone any censorship of political views on the part of our students,” Dyer said in an earlier letter.

Grant Berardo, a junior at Wall Township High School, wore a blue graphic t-shirt that said “TRUMP Make America Great Again” but the yearbook photo depicted the student as wearing a solid color shirt.

