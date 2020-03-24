New Jersey 'suspends 2nd Amendment,' Gets Sued

Two New Jersey officials have been sued for their actions that essentially suspend the Second Amendment for American citizens in their state.

The case was filed by the Second Amendment Foundation and the New Jersey Second Amendment Society on behalf of Robert Kashinsky and Legend Firearms, a gun shop in the state.

Defendants are Gov. Philip D. Murphy and State Police Supt. Patrick J. Callahan.

“Gov. Murphy cannot simply suspend the Second Amendment, and neither can Supt. Callahan,” said SAF founder Alan M. Gottlieb. “Yet, under this emergency order, that’s exactly what they’re doing. The Constitution, and federal law, don’t allow that. New Jersey may have been the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights, but they’re the last state to recognize it.”

The case developed when Kashinsky sought to purchase a firearm for personal protection during the current crisis.

