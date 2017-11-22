New Kevin Spacey Accuser Claims Actor Groped His Penis

A boom mic operator who worked on several film projects with Kevin Spacey claims the actor sexually assaulted him numerous times but was told by producers “you should be flattered Kevin Spacey is attracted to you” when he complained about it.

According to author Michael Snyder, who was connected to the alleged victim via a friend, Joshua Chavez provided call sheets and other documentation that proves he worked on film projects with Spacey.

Chavez said he worked as a boom mic operator with Spacey on three short film projects in 2012. Although the first day was uneventful, Chavez said Spacey began a “relentless pursuit” of him on day two.

During filming for Spirit of a Denture, a movie in which Spacey plays a dentist, Chavez says the actor asked him what he thought of a scene that had just been filmed before Spacey put his hand on Chavez’s thigh.

After brushing off the first instance, Chavez became perturbed when Spacey touched his thigh a second time “for a very long period of time”.

“Well the third time it happened yet again but this time he grabbed my upper thigh, took his pinky and rubbed my junk,” said Chavez.

After Chavez told Spacey he was not gay and not attracted to men, the actor removed his hand “as if what I said didn’t even phase him, smiled at me and walked away. I was absolutely dumbfounded and shocked. I remember immediately going back to the mixer who I was working with and told him what had happened; he was surprised but shrugged it off.”

Despite Chavez making it clear he wasn’t interested, the harassment continued. Emails were circulated amongst production staff but the response from one of the producers was “you should be flattered Kevin Spacey is attracted to you”.

Spacey continued to make unwanted advances, inviting Chavez back to his house to take drugs as well as rubbing his shoulders and telling him he had “beautiful eyes” while Chavez was attaching a lav mic to Spacey.

Chavez said he was left mentally scarred by what happened and regrets the fact he didn’t make a bigger deal out of it at the time.

“Looking back, I should have done something about it, came out with it publicly or sued him in hopes he wouldn’t do it to someone else,” he said, adding, “I’ve encountered guys that have had far worse experiences with him than myself.”

According to IMDB, Joshua Chavez is listed on the sound department credits for Spirit of a Denture.

Spacey’s career was sunk last month when a 14-year-old boy accused the House of Cards star of sexually assaulting him. Spacey apologized for the incident, but claimed he was drunk and then tried to deflect media attention by coming out as gay.

The actor was then hit by another assault claim when a former television anchor accused the actor of groping her 18-year-old son’s genitals in July last year at a bar on a holiday island off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

